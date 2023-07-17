Left Menu

Chelsea completes the signing of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel

17-07-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel from Santos as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to add talented youth to his squad.

The 18-year-old winger, who became the youngest player in the history of Brazil's national championship when he made his senior debut at the age of 15 years and 308 days, had 129 first-team appearances at Santos.

Gabriel's fee and the length of his contract have not been confirmed, although reports have suggested he has cost the Premier League club around 13 million pounds ($17 million).

“Welcome to Chelsea, Angelo!” said a statement Sunday on the club's official website.

