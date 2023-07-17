Left Menu

Golf-Warriors' Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one

I've been playing for almost a decade, to finally get a win is pretty special." Curry is only the second basketball player to win the tournament since the 54-hole event began in 1990.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:44 IST
Golf-Warriors' Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one
Representative Image

Steph Curry had a disappointing season with the NBA's Golden State Warriors but he still managed to add another piece of silverware to his trophy cabinet this year after a hole-in-one helped him win a celebrity golf tournament. The 35-year-old aced a 152-yard par three at the American Century Championship on Saturday, just the fifth in the history of the event held on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Curry celebrated the hole-in-one by tossing away his cap and sprinting the length of the fairway, arms raised in celebration and soaking up the applause. On Sunday, he drained a long eagle putt on the 18th to beat former tennis world number seven Mardy Fish, prompting chants of "MVP!"

"Knowing what the stakes were and accepting it, I've always dreamt of a situation like this on the 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt," he told NBC Sports. "You stick to the routine and have so much confidence in yourself ... Thankfully it went in, which is insane. I've been playing for almost a decade, to finally get a win is pretty special."

Curry is only the second basketball player to win the tournament since the 54-hole event began in 1990. Former Sacramento Kings guard Vinny Del Negro won in 2021 at the age of 54.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023