Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Nielsen's Gracenote predicts US to win third straight World Cup; Tennis-I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Nielsen's Gracenote predicts US to win third straight World Cup

The United States are favourites to win the Women's World Cup but their bid for a third straight title faces a strong challenge from Europe's top sides as well as co-hosts Australia, according to Nielsen's Gracenote. The Americans' chances of claiming their fifth victory overall are only 18%. Sweden, Germany, France and England are the main contenders, with a 58% chance the winner will come from this quintet.

Tennis-I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has experienced everything possible on a tennis court during his trophy-laden 23-year career but said he has never faced a player quite like Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz de-throned the 36-year-old Serb on Centre Court on Sunday, winning a riveting Wimbledon final with a game-style Djokovic later described as like facing a blend of the big three -- himself, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

Tennis-Strycova wins doubles title with Hsieh on her farewell at Wimbledon

Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova captured their second Wimbledon women's doubles title in four years by defeating third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens 7-5 6-4 under a closed Centre Court roof on Sunday. The Taiwan-Czech 37-year-olds, who also triumphed together in 2019, sealed the first set after Australian Hunter slapped a forehand into the net.

Tennis-Alcaraz seizes the throne as Djokovic finally meets his match

When Novak Djokovic fell face down on the dusty Centre Court baseline early in the fourth set of Sunday's blockbuster Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, for a second he looked in no hurry to rise up and rejoin battle. Of course, he did, because you do not have 23 Grand Slam titles in the bank by ducking a fight in moments of crisis.

Soccer-Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win Gold Cup on late strike by Gimenez

Second-half substitute Santiago Gimenez scored with two minutes left to give Mexico a 1-0 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday and secure a record-extending ninth title for 'El Tri'. Edson Alvarez found Gimenez near midfield before the 22-year-old raced past two defenders and slotted home with his left foot for an 88th-minute winner that sent the sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium into a frenzy.

Soccer-Spain women's team apologise for haka video

Spain captain Ivana Andres apologised on Monday after a video of her team mates laughing as they attempted a haka drew ire in New Zealand ahead of the Women's World Cup. The players were accused of being disrespectful to Maori culture over the video, which has since been deleted, and Andres asked for forgiveness from the local Rangitane tribe at a traditional ceremony to welcome guests.

Soccer-Messi expects 'great things' at Inter Miami after glitzy unveiling

Not even the pouring rain could spoil Lionel Messi's Inter Miami welcome party on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the new face of Major League Soccer (MLS) was introduced to a packed stadium of adoring fans. Messi, seven months removed from leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, was presented to fans during a glitzy event called 'The Unveil' at Miami's home stadium.

Tennis-All hail Alcaraz as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign in thriller

Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday. The 36-year-old Serbian had been indestructible on Wimbledon's Centre Court for a decade but finally met his match as he ran out of ideas to stop young gun Alcaraz from hurtling towards the title.

Golf-Warriors' Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one

Steph Curry had a disappointing season with the NBA's Golden State Warriors but he still managed to add another piece of silverware to his trophy cabinet this year after a hole-in-one helped him win a celebrity golf tournament. The 35-year-old aced a 152-yard par three at the American Century Championship on Saturday, just the fifth in the history of the event held on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

MLB roundup: Rockies stun Yanks in bottom of 11th

Alan Trejo hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 in Denver on Sunday. The Yankees got RBI singles from Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza in the top of the 11th inning, but Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer leading off the bottom of the frame against Nick Ramirez.

(With inputs from agencies.)