Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumours of influencing Otavio to join Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly called his 28-year-old compatriot Otavio to try and convince him to join him at Al-Nassr, but on the sidelines of Al-Nassr's friendly match against Farense on Friday, Ronaldo rubbished the claims.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 11:54 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumours of influencing Otavio to join Al-Nassr
Otavio and Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter: Photo/selecaoportugal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly called his 28-year-old compatriot Otavio to try and convince him to join him at Al-Nassr, but on the sidelines of Al-Nassr's friendly match against Farense on Friday, Ronaldo rubbished the claims. According to Goal.com Ronaldo told reporters: "Many players are spoken about, I do not speak because I am not an agent. Otavio is spoken about, like 10 or 15 others who have spoken, but there is still no news. Obviously, we are going to strengthen the team, but there are no names yet."

When asked if his club has closed a deal for Otavio, Ronaldo said: "Totally a lie. They [the media] release the news, but nothing has been finalized. We know that we are going to reinforce, that is clear, but still nothing concrete." Al-Nassr is looking to strengthen after they missed out on the Saudi Pro League title by five points in Ronaldo's first season at the club. A number of big European names including fellow Portuguese international Ruben Neves have joined Saudi clubs this summer.

Brazilian-born Otavio has been at Porto for nine years now and still has two years remaining on his current contract. If Ronaldo wants to link up with his Portugal team-mate at club level then Al-Nassr will have to pay his 31 million pound release clause. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023