"Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon was my dream..." says Carlos Alcaraz after winning Wimbledon

Entering Sunday's Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic had not lost a match on Centre Court since 2013. Carlos Alcaraz ended the Serbian's dominance at the grass-court major by capturing a thrilling five-set win. After the win, Carlos Alcaraz said, "Beating Novak, and winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis." The 20-year-old was ecstatic following his second major triumph and hopes his victory can inspire the next generation on Tour.

As per ATP, Carlos Alcaraz said, "Making history that I did today, it's the happiest moment of my life, I think it's not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, and winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis. That's why is the biggest moment of my life." "Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me," the Spaniard later added. "It's something that I will never forget, that's for sure. It's great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It's great for me and I think for the young players, as well."

With his Tour-leading 47th win of the season, Alcaraz became just the fifth man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win multiple major titles prior to turning 21. The Spaniard's victory also means he will begin a 29th week at No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday. His victory against Djokovic shows the continued rapid progress Alcaraz is making. Last month, he lost against the Serbian at Roland Garros, suffering from cramps after the second set.

"I am totally different player than Roland Garros," Alcaraz said. "I grew up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment. As I said before the final, I took a lesson from that match. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit differently mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, and the nerves, better than I did at Roland Garros. "Obviously on grass is different than on clay. But I'm really happy to be able to stay there. Didn't get down, didn't give up. I fought until the last ball. For every ball, I think we made great rallies, great points. It was a long, long match, long sets. I think was the mental part that allow me to stay there during the five sets."

Alcaraz now leads Djokovic 2-1 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, having also defeated the World No. 2 en route to the title at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid last year. Sunday's victory was Alcaraz's first against 23-time major champion Djokovic at a Slam, though he feels it is a result that will give him confidence in the future. "Before this match, I thought I can't beat Novak. That's obvious. But after this epic match, let's say, I think differently about Novak in the way that probably in other tournaments, in other Grand Slams, I will remember this moment," Alcaraz said.

"I will think that I'm ready to play five sets against him, good rallies, good sets, really long, long match, and stay there physically, mentally, in tennis, in general. Probably it changes my mind a little bit after this match." After winning the title, Alcaraz made his way to his player box, where he celebrated with his team, including coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, and his family. It was a special moment for the 20-year-old.

"It's a big moment not just for me, but for my family, for all the people around me," Alcaraz said. "It's a really, really special moment. I start playing tennis thanks to my dad. [He is a] really huge fan of tennis. He was watching tennis before I was born. It's crazy. His whole life, it's about tennis. "I think for them, watching their kid making history, lifting the trophy, winning Wimbledon, is something incredible for them. For me to have them there, giving them a big hug, it's something that I will never forget. I hope to have a photo from that moment because I'm going to keep it forever."

Alcaraz's second major title at Wimbledon has lifted him to first in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. The Spaniard will be aiming to make his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals in November, after missing last year's event due to injury. (ANI)

