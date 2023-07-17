Soccer-US squad taking 'favourite' tag in stride, says Mewis

Left Menu

Four-times champions United States may have a target on their backs but are taking it in stride at the Women's World Cup, midfielder Kristie Mewis said on Monday, with rivals ready to disrupt their campaign. The Americans are favourites to win an unprecedented third title, according to a Nielsen's Gracenote forecast on Monday.

17-07-2023
Four-times champions United States may have a target on their backs but are taking it in stride at the Women's World Cup, midfielder Kristie Mewis said on Monday, with rivals ready to disrupt their campaign.

The Americans are favourites to win an unprecedented third title, according to a Nielsen's Gracenote forecast on Monday. But it is far from lonely at the top of the top-ranked squad. Sweden, twice-winners Germany, France and European champions England are widely seen the main contenders to dethrone the U.S. team, who kick off on Saturday in Auckland against Vietnam.

"It's always tough being at the top because everyone's kind of chasing you and everyone will give you their best game, but there's no other place you'd rather be," Mewis told reporters on Monday. "We're just going to take one game at a time and continue to play the soccer that we know how to play."

The U.S. suffered three straight defeats for the first time since 1993 in October and November when they fell to rivals England and then lost to Spain and Germany, before regrouping for a strong start to 2023. The growing popularity of the women's game and increasing competitiveness of the professional ranks have narrowed the gap between the defending champions, who settled for bronze at the Tokyo Games, and the rest of the world.

Canada, who ended the U.S. path to Olympic gold in 2021, are also vying for the trophy, along with Japan, who beat the Americans in the 2011 World Cup final. "We want all women's teams to get better and better and we want to get better and better," said Mewis, who was part of the United States' opening press conference in Auckland.

"We encourage it, but we obviously want to still be the best. So we're going to keep pushing the limit and everybody else can try and follow us."

