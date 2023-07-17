Left Menu

De Silva's hundred helps Sri Lanka to 312 in the first cricket test against Pakistan

Fernando scored 21 with two fours and a six, and the runs could prove to be crucial runs on a wicket that is turning considerably.Sri Lanka added 70 runs on the second morning for the loss of four wickets, with the last wicket of Rajitha falling in the last over before lunch.

PTI | Galle | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:44 IST
De Silva's hundred helps Sri Lanka to 312 in the first cricket test against Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Pakistan's pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch Monday on Day 2 of the first cricket test. Shaheen took three wickets for 86 in his return from a year out with a knee injury and Naseem returned 3-90 to help ensure Pakistan's quicks outperformed the spin bowlers.

Sri Lanka was reeling at 54-4 on the first morning and owed its 300-plus total to vice-captain de Silva, who negotiated some nervous moments against the pace attack before cashing in against the spinners.

The middle-order batter resumed with his overnight score of 94 and reached his century with a single to fine leg off Shaheen. It was his third test hundred against Pakistan, and also his third at Galle.

Pakistan took the second new ball in a bid to knock off the remaining wickets and started well when Naseem had Prabath Jayasuriya caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed. De Silva was out for 122 when he sliced attempting to clear deep point and was caught by Shan Masood.

De Silva faced 214 deliveries and he hit 12 fours and three sixes.

There was stubborn resistance from Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando, who added 29 runs for the last wicket. Fernando scored 21 with two fours and a six, and the runs could prove to be crucial runs on a wicket that is turning considerably.

Sri Lanka added 70 runs on the second morning for the loss of four wickets, with the last wicket of Rajitha falling in the last over before lunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023