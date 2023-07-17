Left Menu

Cricket-England's Anderson replaces Robinson for fourth Ashes test

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:15 IST
James Anderson Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
England have made one change to their team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford, with fast bowler James Anderson replacing Ollie Robinson in the side that won at Headingley, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

