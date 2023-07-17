Cricket-England's Anderson replaces Robinson for fourth Ashes test
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England have made one change to their team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford, with fast bowler James Anderson replacing Ollie Robinson in the side that won at Headingley, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Captaincy is about managing bowlers: England captain Knight after losing against Australia in last over
"We're still pretty hopeful": Marcus Trescothick optimistic of England win on Day 5 at Lord's
Glad we were on right side of the result: Australia's captain Alyssa Healy over last over win against England in T20I
England, Australia captains have contradicting views on Jonny Bairstow's wicket
England make changes to their squad for 3rd Ashes Test