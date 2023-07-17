Ashes: James Anderson back in England XI for Old Trafford Test against Australia, replaces Ollie Robinson

Left Menu

Anderson, who missed the third Test, will replace Ollie Robinson from the side that beat Australia by three wickets at Leeds. 

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:43 IST
James Anderson (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday recalled veteran pacer James Anderson to their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from Wednesday. Anderson, who missed the third Test, will replace Ollie Robinson from the side that beat Australia by three wickets at Leeds.

"Lancashire seamer James Anderson replaces Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson from the side that defeated Australia in the third Test at Headingley last week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. Following a combined return of just three wickets in the first two Tests, the 40-year-old pacer's place in the XI was called into question, and he was consequently rested for the important battle at Leeds.

However, he has been included in the XI ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, a place where Anderson has a strong record - he has 37 wickets in 10 Tests there dating back to 2004. England's XI also confirmed Moeen Ali would bat at No.3.

Ali scored 5 in his last outing at the position in the second innings at Leeds, but it allows Harry Brook to bat farther down at his regular No.5 place when he made a crucial 75. Australia lead the series 2-1 heading into the crucial fourth Test.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and James Anderson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

