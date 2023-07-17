Ultimate Table Tennis: Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC eyeing first win of season

Star-studded Bengaluru Smashers and Dabang Delhi TTC will look to register their first victory in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday. Bengaluru Smashers suffered defeat against U Mumba TT in their opening tie of Season 4, while Dabang Delhi TTC lost to Goa Challengers.

The franchise-based league, under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. Bengaluru Smasher is spearheaded by Indian star Manika Batra, whereas Kirill Gerassimenko and Natalia Bajor bring international experience into the squad. Sanil Shetty will also look to improve his performance in the upcoming tie.

"There are a lot of new faces in our franchise in Season 4 and it has been a thrilling experience to play with them so far. All of the members of the squad are really talented. Bengaluru Smashers will give their best in every tie including the next one against Dabang Delhi TTC," commented Batra ahead of the tie. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi TTC has experienced campaigner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the squad, while Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee aim to bring their A-game to the table.

Akula said, "Our franchise played well in the last tie despite the defeat against Goa Challengers. It was our first tie in Season 4, so, we will look to do better in the next tie against Bengaluru Smashers. We will work on our mistakes and do better in the upcoming tie on Tuesday." Barbora Balazova and Jon Persson bring international flavour to the franchise.

All the ties start at 7.30 PM with broadcast on Sports 18 and streamed on JioCinema. Squads:

Bengaluru SmashersCoaches: Sachin Shetty, Vesna Ojstersek Players: Manika Batra, Kirill Gerassimenko, Sanil Shetty, Natalia Bajor, Poymantee Baisya and Jeet Chandra. Dabang Delhi TTCCoaches: Slobodan Grujic, A. Muralidhara RaoPlayers: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula, Barbora Balazova, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh and Jon Persson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)