Prepare well in pre-season, says Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan's striker Lautaro Martinez will be aiming to score as many goals as possible and noted in a recent interview that the team should prepare well in the pre-season. "We are ready for this season, with new goals and we aspire to do as much as we always do. something more, so we must be prepared, and prepare well in this pre-season to start better," Lautaro Martinez said, according to Inter Milan's website.

"I'm happy because I've been worried about the problem that I always had with my calf, last year I had a full season and that's a reason for great satisfaction because I want to work so hard and keep playing so much for Inter. "We have arrived at the end of all the competitions and are happy because we have given a hand to the Club, the companions and all the staff. When a little bit of bitterness comes to an end, but people are certainly content and proud of what we have done, we must always seek to improve every day and that is what we seek to do when we are young."

Lautaro Javier Martínez is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a striker or second-striker for Serie A club Inter Milan, which he captains. "So, much fame to win, the football is this and in a club, the interest is even more, so we must prepare well and transmit this new message because we will always want to get to the bottom," he said.

Martínez began his football career in Argentina, where he made his senior debut in 2015 with Racing Club. There he spent four seasons and represented the club in the league and Copa Libertadores, scoring 28 goals in 60 appearances before joining Inter in 2018, where he won the Serie A title in his third season with the club. Martínez also previously represented Argentina at various youth levels and competed at the 2017 South American U-20 Championship and 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He made his senior international debut in 2018, and represented the senior squad at the Copa América in 2019, helping his team to a third-place finish, and in 2021, winning the latter edition of the tournament. He was also a part of the Argentina side that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

