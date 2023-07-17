From gaming cafes to Asian Games 2022; India’s League of Legends shines 

The Esports industry in India has witnessed exponential growth in the past decade, enabling it to emerge as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. The advent of high internet penetration, cheap smartphones, and emerging technologies have all resulted in a thriving community of video gamers who are propelling the sector to greater heights with their triumphs on the international stage.

While the country's Esports landscape is mobile dominated, it is the PC title League of Legends that is making the country proud. Despite the game having no official server in India, the determination and passion of the game's talented athletes saw them utilize their skills to impressively qualify for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou. By prevailing in the National Esports Championships (NESC) organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), the star-studded unit of Akshaj Shenoy, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, Mihir Ranjan, Sanindhya Malik and Samarth Trivedi battled against the odds to secure their berth at the prestigious tournament.

The team produced dazzling displays in the Central and South Asia seeding event to not only ensure favourable seeding at the tournament but also emerge as a powerhouse amongst the 19 teams that will be competing in the title. Here are the legends of the titles that will be representing the country in the hopes of scripting history at Esports debut as a medal sport in the Asian Games 2022: Akshaj Shenoy (Team Captain)Akshaj Shenoy who goes by the in-game name 'Kai' is an exceptional individual who serves as the team captain for the Indian League of Legends team. With his strategic mindset and exceptional gameplay skills, the 21-year-old from Bangalore has become a driving force behind the team's success. Kai's leadership qualities and ability to make quick, decisive decisions make him an invaluable asset to the team. He is currently ranked 1st in South Asia.

"Compartmentalizing your life is the key," says Shenoy who has been striving to break stereotypes about gamers, and scored 95 per cent in his 12th board exams in 2020. "I want to have a solid educational background and pursue an MBA in HR management while being a professional gamer. That's how I keep myself motivated and keep haters at bay," he says.

"League of Legends currently does not have an India server and players are scattered on different servers. However, with the introduction of the new SEA server with reliable and stable pings, Indians and other South Asians should look to build a community in these servers," the captain says while requesting the players to switch to the SEA servers. "We are also going against professional players from countries who have fostered Esports as a sport for quite a period of time compared to India which has just recognized its potential. Organizations have been pumping resources into these individuals and they have received huge amounts of support in terms of Infrastructure, sponsorships, and coaching. Nonetheless, this does not demotivate us as this gives us a chance to prove our capabilities and showcase them to the world."

Akshaj's parents are proud of their son's achievements in Esports as well as how well he manages his academics. His mother is an online yoga instructor while his father manages a business. Achievements:1# ESFI RDAG NESC'22 LoL Qualifiers (April 2022)(played as Temple of Kings)1# SMG x LXG League of Legends Cup (May 2023)(played as Temple of Kings)1# AMD Skyesports PRO League (March 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# WD Black CUP Season 2 Skyesports (January 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# SMG Summer Cup Season 1 (April 2023) (played as Temple of Kings)1# TEC South Asia Championship League (July 2020) (played as Exulansis Esports)1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown 2 (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown (August 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# SMG South Asian Championship (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# LXG League of Legends LAN Cup (May 2023)(played as Temple of Queens)3# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 2 (August 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports)3# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 3 (May 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports) 3# Lenovo Rise of Legion LOL Cup (October 2019)(played as Gatekeepers) 3# South Asia Champions Cup(May 2019)(Played as Gatekeepers) Aditya SelvarajWhat started as a mere hobby quickly transformed into a relentless pursuit of passion for Aditya Selvaraj. Known by his in-game name Krow for the past decade, the 28-year-old has made the battlefield of League of Legends his playground and has earned several laurels with his strategic brilliance as a flexible player in the game and enabling the team with his tactics outside of it.

Based out of Bangalore, Aditya works in game development and has worked at prolific companies such as Electronic Arts and Zynga. He is currently at one of India's most promising gaming startups at Bombay Play. "I'm grateful to Bombay Play and my colleagues for being supportive of my efforts to represent India on the national stage," says Aditya.

He believes that competing as an Esports athlete for a decade helped him develop valuable skills such as teamwork, communication, and discipline. Climbing to the rank of Masters in both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, Aditya's tactical skills have seen him secure the top 6 rank in South Asia. In a string of high-profile tournaments, he claimed victories in the AMD Skyesports PRO League, WD Black CUP Season 2, TEC South Asia Championship League, Asus ROG LoL Showdowns, and SMG South Asian Championship by showcasing his mastery in the top lane. Apart from his accolades as a player, he has also mentored players internationally.

"League of Legends is more than just a game to me. It's a world where I can push my boundaries, and create my own legacy," says Aditya. As the Asian Games beckon, Aditya armed with his vast experience as well as his exceptional talent is aiming to clinch a medal for his country. "With Esports making its debut as a medalsport, the Asian Games have become the pinnacle of competitive gaming for us. I am humbled to be among the select athletes participating in it and will be giving my utmost toseize this golden opportunity," he says. Achievements:1# NESC RDAG Asian Games League of Legends Qualifiers (April 2022) (Played asTemple of Kings)1# AMD Skyesports PRO League (March 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# WD Black CUP Season 2 Skyesports (January 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# TEC South Asia Championship League (July 2020) (played as Exulansis Esports)1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown 2 (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown (August 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# SMG South Asian Championship (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)3# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 2 (August 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports)3# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 3 (May 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports)3# Rise of Legion LOL Cup (October 2019)(played as Gatekeepers)3# South Asia Champions Cup(May 2019)(Played as Gatekeepers) Aakash ShandilyaKnown as 'Infi', meet Akash Shandilya, a League of Legends star who rose to the ranks of greatness in the title. At just 21 years old, the player from Greater Noida has already become a prominent figure in the League of Legends Esports scene. Having set the stage for victory on numerous occasions with his role of 'Jungle' in the game, Aakash is no stranger to success.

From the AMD Skyesports PRO League and TEC South Asia Championship League to the Asus ROG LoL Showdown and the WD Black CUP Season 2, he has consistently carved a path of glory for himself in Indian tournaments. His passion for Esports has not kept him limited to just League of Legends as his supreme talent and ability have seen him triumph in the PC title Valorant as well. Victories in the AIU Valorant eSports Championship and ESI Valorant National eSports Championship serve as a testament to his versatility and adaptability in different gaming environments.

"League of Legends and Valorant are obviously different games in a lot of aspects, but after playing them both I have been able to expand my horizons as well as my skillset in competitive gaming. Learning from the unique aspects of each game has instilled self-belief in me regarding my ability to succeed which is not limited just to Esports but also in life," says Aakash. With a Grandmaster rank and an impressive individual Asian ranking of 87 at its peak, Aakash has earned a reputation as one of the rising stars in the Indian League of Legends landscape. He now has his sights set firmly on the Asian Games in order to make his country and family proud. Achievements:1# AMD Skyesports PRO League (March 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# WD Black CUP Season 2 Skyesports (January 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# ASUS Rog LOL Showdown (played in Team Filler Cuties)1# TEC South Asia Champions League Powered by LG Ultragear (played in Team Elixir)1# ASUS Rog Battleground LOL Championship (played in Team Elixir)2# ASUS Rog Championship LOL (played in Team Elixir)1st Runner-Up in AIU (All India University) Valorant eSports Championship 20221st Runner-Up in ESI Valorant National eSports Championship (inter-university) 2022

Mihir RanjanHailing from Delhi, Mihir Ranjan has earned his status as a well-renowned name in the Indian League of Legends community by being the only South Asian player in the Attack Damage Carry (ADC) role to reach the Grandmaster tier in-game. "Honestly, being the only ADC from the region in Challenger is a pretty big achievement for me. It proved to me that with dedication, I can conquer any challenge and rise to the top," he says.

The 21-year-old who is also known by his in-game name 'Lotus' has been making waves in competitive gaming individually as well as with his squad. In Dreamhack 2019, Mihir showcased his prowess in the titles Hearthstone Battlegrounds and Rainbow Six Siege, securing second place in the former and seizing victory in the latter. When it comes to League of Legends, he has triumphed in the AMD Skyesports Pro League of Legends and the ASUS ROG LoL Showdown in back-to-back years. These achievements demonstrate his multifaceted talents, proving that his skill set transcends the boundaries of a single game.

Mihir's exceptional talents have not only propelled him to an impressive individual ranking of 37 in the fiercely contested South East Asia Region but also garnered multiple first-place finishes in tournaments open to South Asia region countries. In the Asian Games 2022, he along with his team are poised to leave a lasting legacy in the world of League of Legends and etch their name in Indian Esports history. Achievements:1st, AMD Skyesports Pro League of Legends, Mar 2022 (South Asia Region)1st, ASUS ROG LoL Showdown, Mar 2021 (South Asia Region)1st, ASUS ROG LoL Showdown, Nov 2020 (South Asia Region)2nd, Dreamhack 2019, Day 2 Hearthstone Battlegrounds2nd, Dreamhack 2019, Day 2 Rainbow Six Siege1st, Dreamhack 2019, Day 3 Rainbow Six SiegeMultiple first-place finishes in tournaments open to South Asia region countries overthe span of 2 yearsOnly ADC in South Asia Region to hit Grandmaster Sanindhya MalikWith unparalleled love for Esports in his heart and a dream of becoming the best in the business in his mind, introduces Sanindhya Malik who is one of the top best in the League ofLegends.

The 21-year-old Delhi-born athlete stands tall as the highest-ranked South Asian player in the game. Sanindhya's long list of achievements in Indian tournaments is proof of his unparalleledtalent. He has conquered renowned competitions such as the AMD Skyesports PRO League, WD Black CUP Season 2 Skyesports, and two editions of the Asus ROG LoL Showdown 2. Apart from this, he has made his presence felt in international tournaments including SMG South Asian Championship, TEC South Asia Championship League Season 2, TEC SouthAsia Championship League Season 3, and the TEC South Asia Championship League.

Outside the virtual world, the player known by his in-game name Deadcorp leads a quiet, normal life. "My personal life plays a significant role in my gaming journey. By findinghappiness and balance outside of the game, I bring a refreshed mindset and positive energy to my gameplay," he says. When they take to the battlefield at the Asian Games to create League of Legends history, Sanindhya, and his teammates hope to inspire and motivate theaspiring gamers of India to reach for the stars. Achievements:1# AMD Skyesports PRO League (March 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# WD Black CUP Season 2 Skyesports (January 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)

1# TEC South Asia Championship League (July 2020) (played as Exulansis Esports) 1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown 2 (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown (August 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# SMG South Asian Championship (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)3# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 2 (August 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports)1# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 3 (May 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports)1# INDIAN GAMING LEAGUE (December 2020) (Played as Riverlost)1# Rise of Legion LOL Cup (October 2019)(played as Stormraiders)1# LOL INDIA CHAMPIONS CUP (July 2018)(played as Ruthless Gaming) Samarth TrivediPursuing his dreams and love for League of Legends even at the age of 31 Samarth Trivedi who is a native of Thane. While Samarth also known as CrankO excels as an individual, his true strength lies in his ability to synergize with a team As a support player, Samarth selflessly devotes himself to his team's success, providing unwavering assistance and strategic guidance. "My role essentially translates to being the backbone of the team. At times my responsibilities go beyond the game as I aim to provide emotional support to my teammates and keep team morale high during intense moments," he says.

In various international championships, he has left his mark with a notable collection of medals and accolades. His impressive track record includes a 2nd place finish in SLS 2017, a triumphant 1st place in the LOL India Champions Cup, a notable 2nd place in the IGE South Asia Cup, and a commendable 2nd place in the regional Asian games of 2018. Additionally, he emerged victorious as the 1st place winner in the Pro ILG LCL and ICGC 2018. Making his way to the top in the Indian Esports landscape through perseverance, prowess and tactical brilliance Samarth Trivedi stands as an inspiration to aspiring League of Legendsplayers. Going into the Asian Games 2022, he wants his impact on the title and competitive gaming, in general, to be profound and everlasting. Achievements:SLS 2017 - 2nd place medal finish LOL India Champions Cup - 1st place IGE South Asia Cup - 2nd placeAsian games 2018(regional) - 2nd place Pro ILG LCL - 1st place /ICGC 2018 - 1st place

3rd place - South Asia champions cup season 2 2nd runner up - ROG League of Legends championship 1st place - SMG tournament 1st place - Asus Rog lol showdown 2 1st place -Asus Rog lol showdown 1st place South Asia championship season 11# AMD Skyesports PRO League (March 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# WD Black CUP Season 2 Skyesports (January 2022) (played as Temple of Kings)1# TEC South Asia Championship League (July 2020) (played as Exulansis Esports)1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown 2 (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# Asus ROG LoL Showdown (August 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)1# SMG South Asian Championship (May 2020)(played as Exulansis Esports)3# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 2 (August 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports)1# TEC South Asia Championship League Season 3 (May 2020)(played as ExulansisEsports) 1# LOL INDIA CHAMPIONS CUP (July 2018)(played as Ruthless Gaming).(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)