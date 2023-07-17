Left Menu

Ireland announce 14-member squad for home ODI series against Australia

All three matches of the series will be played in Clontarf, Dublin.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:10 IST
Ireland announce 14-member squad for home ODI series against Australia
Team Ireland (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland Cricket on Monday named their 14-member squad for the upcoming home ODI series against Australia, starting 23 July. The squad marks a recall for bowler Jane Maguire, who has completed her recovery from injury. Her sibling Aimee also features in the squad, marking the first time that two sisters have been named together in an Ireland senior squad.

Laura Delaney will lead Ireland and will play three ODI fixtures against Australia between July 23 and 28. All three matches of the series will be played in Clontarf, Dublin. The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 fixtures. "It's a hugely exciting summer of international cricket – we've just returned from a tour to the Caribbean, and now have a home series against Australia and then the Netherlands away," on the upcoming assignment, Irish wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter said in an official statement released by ICC.

"This series against the Aussies is our only action at home this summer, which I'm looking forward to. It will be a tough challenge, so it'd be great to get a really good crowd in. Up in Bready last year there was a great crowd, and it really made a difference when they got behind the team and supported us. It just creates such a great atmosphere for cricket to be played in," she added. Ireland Women's squad: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023