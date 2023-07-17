Archana shocks Suthasini as Puneri Paltan register first win in UTT Season 4

Archana Kamath, ranked 159th in the world, shocked higher-ranked Thai player Suthasini Sawettabut as Puneri Paltan beat Goa Challengers 8-7 to register their first win in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 here on Monday.

The Karnataka-based TT player took an early lead as she played accurate forehands to stun world No. 39 Suthasini. Archana took the first game 11-6 before bringing her 'A' game to the table and winning the second 11-8. She lost the third game 6-11 but secured victory for her franchise.

Earlier, Goa Challengers' Harmeet earned three team points for his franchise by defeating Manush in the first men's singles match.

Both Gujarat-based players went neck-and-neck from the beginning and played with attacking intent. Harmeet won the first game 11-10 through a golden point.

The world No. 65 kept his nerve in the second game despite falling behind Manush early on. Harmeet reduced the three-point deficit with ease before winning the game 11-9.

The third game was also decided through a golden point where the Goa Challengers' paddler used his swift moments to good effect and registered a win to put his franchise in a comfortable position.

In the second match, Reeth Tennison defeated Hana Matelova 2-1 in women's singles to extend Goa Challengers' lead to 5-1.

The Czech paddler completely dominated the first game as she beat Reeth 11-3 before the Indian player made a comeback in the tie and took the second game through golden point. The third game saw Reeth at her imperious best as she registered an 11-3 win to put her franchise in a comfortable position in the tie.

Manush and Hana beat Harmeet and Suthasini Sawettabut in the third match (Mixed Doubles) 3-0 to bring Puneri Paltan back into the contest and reduce the deficit to 5-4.

World No. 23 Omar Assar went into the fourth match -- men's singles -- against Alvaro Robles with positive intent. He won 2-1 to bring the tie to 6-6 and gave Puneri Paltan a shot at victory.

Result: Puneri Paltan bt Goa Challengers 8-7.

