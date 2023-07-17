Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Hockey Training centre in Deogarh district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the Hockey Training Centre with Astroturf in Deogarh district to nurture the young talent. "District has potential for hockey and had produced some international players like Roshan Minz," said Chief Minister's office.

As per the direction of Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian during his visit to Deogarh interacted with the young hockey players of the district including Roshan Minz. Pandian informed that "Chief Minister has directed the Sports Department to sanction a new Hockey Training centre in Deogarh district with Astroturf and other facilities."

During his visit to the district Pandian reviewed the progress of the ongoing Mega Pipe Water Supply Projects in Barkote, Reamal and Tileibani blocks costing Rs 609 crores in total, covering the entire district. The Barkote and Reamal Mega PWS projects will be commissioned by June 2024. The Tileibani Mega PWS project which will also supply water to Deogarh town will be commissioned by June 2025. Pandian visited the Jhadeswar Temple and interacted with Sebayats, Trustee members and the general public for the holistic development of the Temple along with better facilities for the devotees and took suggestions on various aspects of the transformation of the temple and its development. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for the development of the temple. (ANI)

