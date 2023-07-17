Left Menu

India's Rohan Bopanna climbs to No 7 in ATP doubles rankings following Wimbledon run

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden just advanced to the men's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon 2023.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:18 IST
Rohan Bopanna (File image). Image Credit: ANI
Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna climbed to world No 7 in the latest ATP Rankings for doubles. This is his best ranking since October 2013. Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden just advanced to the men's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon 2023, boosting the Indian tennis player's ranking by five places.

The 43-year-old Bopanna was rated 19th at the start of the 2023 season. In 2022, he had a knee injury and had to retire from many events, including the Davis Cup. However, the veteran player has been in excellent form this year. In March, Rohan Bopanna won the Indian Wells Masters with Ebden to become the oldest ATP Masters 1000 winner in history.

Bopanna and Ebden also won the Qatar Open in February and advanced to the ATP Masters 1000 final of the Madrid Open in May. Bopanna entered the top ten for the first time since June 2016 thanks to a strong run of results. Bopanna, on the other hand, dropped to 12th before Wimbledon, only to increase his rankings at the All England Club.

Bopanna, who reached a career-high ranking of No 3 in July 2013, has a 26-15 win-loss record this year in men's doubles and has been in five finals. In addition, he and Sania Mirza made the mixed doubles final at the 2023 Australian Open. Sumit Nagal, rated world No. 231, is the highest-ranked Indian tennis player in the ATP Singles Rankings. (ANI)

