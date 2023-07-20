Left Menu

Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-2 against Germany

Germany got the better of the Indian women’s hockey team with a 2-0 win here on Wednesday

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:15 IST
Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-2 against Germany
Indian women's hockey team in action against Germany (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Germany got the better of the Indian women’s hockey team with a 2-0 win here on Wednesday. This was the Indian Team’s second outing against the home team. They previously played a match against China as part of their three-match German Tour which is part of the Indian team’s preparations for the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

While the two teams remained in a 0-0 stalemate until the third quarter, intense action unfolded in the fourth quarter when Germany unleashed a lethal attack. Though India had earned two penalty corners in the previous quarters, they were unable to convert. Germany faced converted swiftly from the third penalty corner they created. Nike Lorenz (52’), who scored a double in yesterday’s match against India, scored Germany’s first goal today through a PC while Charlotte Stapenhorst (54’) scored a fine field goal for the German side to conclude the proceedings.

Up next, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will travel to Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament to be held in Terassa, Spain. In the previous match Indian women's hockey team lost 1-4 to Germany while in their first match they lost 2-3 to China. This is India's third consecutive defeat in as many matches.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023