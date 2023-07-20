Left Menu

India engaged with Germany for return of baby Ariha: MEA

India on Thursday said it remained engaged with Germany for the return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months. At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said sending back the child to India is important for her cultural and national identity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:35 IST
India engaged with Germany for return of baby Ariha: MEA
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday said it remained engaged with Germany for the return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months. Ariha Shah was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then. India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment. At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said sending back the child to India is important for her cultural and national identity. ''We have made very clear our desire to safeguard the child's cultural and national identity and ensure her return to India. We remain engaged with German authorities in this regard,'' he said.

''There are separate parallel judicial proceedings underway and we are keeping close track of that,'' Bagchi said, replying to a question on the matter.

In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock concerns over the baby girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023