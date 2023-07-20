Left Menu

Soccer-Fernandes replaces Maguire as new Man Utd captain

The 28-year-old will replace defender Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag after the England international failed to secure a place in the first team. Fernandes, who has 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 games for the club in all competitions, captained in the absence of Maguire, who spent much of last season on the bench or injured.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:30 IST
Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new captain of Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 28-year-old will replace defender Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag after the England international failed to secure a place in the first team.

Fernandes, who has 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 games for the club in all competitions, captained in the absence of Maguire, who spent much of last season on the bench or injured. The defender has been linked in British media reports with a move away from the club.

"The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis," United said in a statement. "As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023-24 season and beyond."

Fernandes drew criticism for his petulant performance in the 7-0 loss to rivals Liverpool in March. United's pre-season campaign is underway, with the Old Trafford outfit beating Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 on Wednesday.

United next travel to the United States, where they will face Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in friendly matches ahead of the new campaign. United will be back in action in next season's Champions League after failing to qualify for the tournament in the 2021-22 campaign.

