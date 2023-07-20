"It hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of ended...", says Nyck de Vries after being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo

Formula 1 team AlphaTauri took a decision to replace driver Nyck de Vries with former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo for the rest of the season. In a recent public statement, Vries said "Of course it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely." Nyck de Vries offered his first public comments after the news broke that Daniel Ricciardo will replace him at AlphaTauri from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Following a tricky run of 10 races, the 28-year-old Dutchman has been moved aside for Ricciardo, who will slot alongside Yuki Tsunoda from this weekend's Hungaroring event. According to the Formula 1 website, Nyck de Vries said, "I would like to thank Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the opportunity to live my dream. Of course, it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely. But life is not a destination, it's a journey, and sometimes you have to take the hard road to get where you want to be."

He added, "I am grateful for our privileged lives, proud of our journey and my family. This is just another experience, we move on and look forward to the next chapter." Nyck de Vries said, "Thank you to everyone for your kind and encouraging messages in the past week. It's been heart-warming to feel your support." (ANI)

