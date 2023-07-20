Left Menu

Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties as India reach 121/0 at lunch

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck unbeaten half-centuries each as India reached 121 for no loss against West Indies at lunch, on the opening day of the second Test, here on Thursday. Brief Scores India 1st Innings 121 for no loss in 26 overs Rohit Sharma 63 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52 batting.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:47 IST
Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties as India reach 121/0 at lunch

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck unbeaten half-centuries each as India reached 121 for no loss against West Indies at lunch, on the opening day of the second Test, here on Thursday. While Rohit's 63 not out off 102 was a subdued one, Jaiswal (52 off 56), who hit a maiden century on his debut in the last Test, was at his attacking best.

Jaiswal's innings was studded with eight boundaries and one six, whereas Rohit hit six fours and one hit over the fence. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 121 for no loss in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 63 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023