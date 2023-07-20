Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties as India reach 121/0 at lunch
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck unbeaten half-centuries each as India reached 121 for no loss against West Indies at lunch, on the opening day of the second Test, here on Thursday. Brief Scores India 1st Innings 121 for no loss in 26 overs Rohit Sharma 63 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52 batting.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck unbeaten half-centuries each as India reached 121 for no loss against West Indies at lunch, on the opening day of the second Test, here on Thursday. While Rohit's 63 not out off 102 was a subdued one, Jaiswal (52 off 56), who hit a maiden century on his debut in the last Test, was at his attacking best.
Jaiswal's innings was studded with eight boundaries and one six, whereas Rohit hit six fours and one hit over the fence. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 121 for no loss in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 63 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52 batting).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Jaiswal
- Rohit Sharma
- Rohit
- West Indies
- India
ALSO READ
Kohli's problems outside off-stump continue, focus on Jaiswal's batting slot ahead of Test debut
Cricket-India's Jaiswal credits Rohit for steering him through test debut
This is just the start, will try to take it far from here: Jaiswal
WI vs Ind, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's bumper debut knock of 171 puts visitors in command, take 250 run lead (Day 3, Lunch)
"We're going to see some special performances from him,": Ashwin's take on Yashasvi Jaiswal