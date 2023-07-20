Left Menu

Soccer-Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The 31-year-old joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in January but only made two appearances for Diego Simeone's side. Doherty left Molineux after a decade in 2020, having played more than 300 games for the club.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:03 IST
Soccer-Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The 31-year-old joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in January but only made two appearances for Diego Simeone's side.

Doherty left Molineux after a decade in 2020, having played more than 300 games for the club. "We're really happy Matt's back and he's one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available," Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again, and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions." Wolves finished 13th in the English top flight last season.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023