Soccer-Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The 31-year-old joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in January but only made two appearances for Diego Simeone's side.

Doherty left Molineux after a decade in 2020, having played more than 300 games for the club. "We're really happy Matt's back and he's one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available," Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again, and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions." Wolves finished 13th in the English top flight last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)