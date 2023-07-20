Sports News Roundup: Ricciardo says he's refreshed and ready to go; Champion Smith still confident despite slow start and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf Champion Smith still confident despite slow start

Reigning champion Cameron Smith is not hitting the panic button after beginning the defence of his Open title with a one-over round of 72 at Royal Liverpool on Thursday. The Australian, who fired a majestic 64 to win the 150th Open at St Andrews last year, mixed four birdies with five bogeys in friendly scoring conditions.

Soccer-Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The 31-year-old joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in January but only made two appearances for Diego Simeone's side.

Motor racing-Ricciardo says he's refreshed and ready to go

Daniel Ricciardo said he was refreshed and ready to go for a Formula One comeback with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prix that he hopes will lead to a dream return to dominant champions Red Bull. The eight times grand prix winner has replaced Dutch driver Nyck de Vries at Red Bull's sister team for the rest of the season.

Soccer-Catley penalty gives Kerr-less Australia winning start

Co-hosts Australia laboured initially in the absence of injured captain Sam Kerr but a second-half penalty from Steph Catley got them off to a solid start at the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Ireland in Group B on Thursday. The news that striker Kerr had been ruled out by a calf injury stunned the record crowd of 75,784 as it filtered into Stadium Australia but Catley stepped up to take the captain's armband and score the decisive goal in the 52nd minute.

Cycling-Asgreen upsets sprint specialists as Vingegaard retains overall lead

Kasper Asgreen upset the sprint specialists to win the 18th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday at the end of a long breakaway, giving his Soudal Quick-Step team their first victory in this year's race. Denmark's Asgreen, the 2021 Tour of Flanders winner, perfectly timed his final effort, with the peloton breathing down the neck of the four breakaway riders on the 185-km ride from Moutiers.

Soccer-Coach Pauw proud of Ireland's narrow debut loss to Australia

Underdogs Ireland may have opened their World Cup debut with a 1-0 loss to co-hosts Australia on Thursday, but coach Vera Pauw was proud of her 22nd-ranked team. Australia's Steph Catley, who stepped in as captain for injured Matildas striker Sam Kerr, scored a penalty in the 52nd minute to give Australia the lead.

Soccer-Fernandes replaces Maguire as new Man Utd captain

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new captain of Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 28-year-old will replace defender Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag after the England international failed to secure a place in the first team.

Cricket-Sensational Crawley century helps England close rapidly on Australia

A sensational century from Zak Crawley helped England rapidly close the first innings deficit on Australia during a remarkable afternoon session on day two of fourth Ashes test on Thursday, with the hosts 239-2 at tea, trailing the tourists by 78. With the weekend weather forecast promising rain, England know they are in a race against time to get the win they need to level the series and really upped the ante after lunch, with Australia unable to cope with their aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

Motor racing-Ricciardo's return changes nothing, says under-pressure Perez

Under-pressure Red Bull driver Sergio Perez shrugged off the threat of Daniel Ricciardo's return to the Formula One grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix, saying on Thursday it changed nothing for him. The Mexican is second in the championship but 99 points adrift of team mate and double world champion Max Verstappen after 10 of 22 races.

Soccer-Women's World Cup hosts begin with wins and record crowds after shooting rocks Auckland

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand opened the ninth Women's World Cup with wins and record crowds on Thursday, after a shooting near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland that left three dead and six injured. Police said the shooter was among those killed and the danger from the incident was over, while New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security.

