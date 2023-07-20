Left Menu

Soccer-Onana confirms Inter departure for 'new journey in Manchester'

Andre Onana has left Serie A club Inter Milan, the Cameroonian goalkeeper said on Thursday, ahead of a move to Manchester United. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester," Onana said in a statement addressed to Inter supporters. "I do it with great enthusiasm, but knowing that I will miss you.

Andre Onana has left Serie A club Inter Milan, the Cameroonian goalkeeper said on Thursday, ahead of a move to Manchester United. According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old has completed a medical at the Premier League side, who will sign the keeper for 51 million euros ($56.70 million) plus another four million euros in add-ons. "I fell in love with San Siro, la Curva and the city. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester," Onana said in a statement addressed to Inter supporters.

"I do it with great enthusiasm, but knowing that I will miss you. Eternal gratitude to all the 'Interisti'. You make this club great." Onana arrived at Inter in July 2022 from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. He quickly became manager Simone Inzaghi's first-choice keeper and was central in a campaign that ended with Inter winning both the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. They also reached the Champions League final.

Onana looked destined to be the long-term first-choice keeper for Cameroon but decided to retire from international duty after playing just one match at the 2022 World Cup, where he was suspended for disciplinary reasons. He won 34 caps for the national team. ($1 = 0.8995 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

