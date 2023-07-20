Left Menu

Ad-hoc panel members Garg, Singh favoured two-stage Asian Games trials instead of exemption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:03 IST
Ad-hoc panel members Garg, Singh favoured two-stage Asian Games trials instead of exemption
  • Country:
  • India

IOA ad-hoc committee panel members Ashok Garg and Gian Singh favoured a two-stage trial to pick the Indian wrestling squad for the Asian Games and did not recommend exemption to any wrestler, it has come to light.

Garg and Singh were made members of the IOA ad-hoc panel as technical experts and have been making suggestions to the committee for some time.

An undated suggestion circular, signed by both Singh and Garg, explained that they favoured a two-stage trial instead of giving direct entries to six protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. ''The circular was submitted to ad-hoc panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa,'' said an ad-hoc panel source.

The circular mentions that ''trials should be held in the first week of August and if not possible then as soon as possible''.

It further read that, ''If trials are held earlier, then top-3 finishers in six weight categories -- men's freestyle 65kg, 86kg, 97kg and women's 53kg, 62kg and 68kg -- should be pitted against the six (protesting) wresters, who are training abroad.'' Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender Kinha, who protested against outgoing WFI chief at Jantar Mantar, had sought additional time to prepare for the Asian Games as they wanted to compete around August 10.

However, the Olympic Council Asia (OCA) did not agree to extend the deadline to submit team beyond July 23. Panel head Bajwa then had also conveyed to these six wrestlers that they will be asked to compete against winners of the first-stage trial in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023