Harbhajan, Gayle, Shakib amongst stars in action as Global T20 Canada returns after three years

The Global T20 Canada tournament is all set to start on July 20, featuring some top international stars including Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Shakib-Al-Hasan amongst others. The league is coming back after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 and will be hosted at the Brampton Sports Park. The matches will be played at 1:00 AM and 8:30 PM IST, with final and Qualifier 2 scheduled to be held at 9:30 PM IST.

With an updated lineup, the six participating teams include Brampton Wolves, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Surrey Jaguars, Toronto Nationals and Mississauga Panthers, as per Global T20 Canada press release. Each team will comprise of a total of 16 (sixteen) players from full and associate nations, including two (2) world renowned marquee players, three (3) Canadian National team players, three (3) emerging Canadian Cricketers, who will play 25 matches over 18 days.

Brian Lara, League Ambassdor, Global T20 League said, "I am excited about the GT20 Canada schedule. All six teams look fantastic. This year we got a great line-up with Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Rizwan, all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan, boom boom Shahid Afridi and the universe boss Chris Gayle. I look forward to seeing you there and enjoying some mesmerising cricket." Harbhajan Singh, who will be turning up for Brampton Wolves said, "Excited to be part of GT20 for Brampton Wolves, look forward to seeing a lot of support for the Brampton Wolves when we play."

Some other marquee players in action will include Tim Southee, Alex Hales, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andre Russell, Litton Das, Colina Munro, Sikandra Raza, Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik. (ANI)

