Soccer-Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires
It was worth playing, sacrificing myself for you," Blaszczykowski said on Instagram. He hangs up his boots after a second spell at Polish second-tier side Wisla Krakow, where he first played from 2004-2007 and won the Polish top flight in 2005 before joining Dortmund.
Former Poland captain and Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Blaszczykowski said on Thursday he had decided to end his playing career. The 37-year-old, his country's second-highest capped player (109) behind Robert Lewandowski (142), made his national team debut in March 2006 in a friendly win over Saudi Arabia.
He retired from international football in June in a friendly against Germany, leaving the pitch to a guard of honour from both teams. "Every road has an end... Thank you so much for the great support I received every step of the way. It was worth playing, sacrificing myself for you," Blaszczykowski said on Instagram.
He hangs up his boots after a second spell at Polish second-tier side Wisla Krakow, where he first played from 2004-2007 and won the Polish top flight in 2005 before joining Dortmund. He made nearly 200 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund from 2007-2016, helping them win two league titles, one German Cup and three Super Cups as well as finishing runners-up in the 2012-13 Champions League.
His stay in Dortmund ended with a one-year loan spell at Serie A side Fiorentina after which Blaszczykowski returned to Germany in August 2016 on a three-year deal at VfL Wolfsburg. Blaszczykowski will be given a farewell on Aug. 5 during Wisla's first home game of the 2023-24 season, the club said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)