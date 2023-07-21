Left Menu

Golf-Unlucky fan felled by wild Rahm tee shot

Players have been advised not to take the law into their own hands if protesters run onto the course, although Rahm said before the tournament that he had not read the memo. "I do have a reputation, so I hope they don't catch me on a bad hole," Rahm joked this week.

Spaniard Jon Rahm joked that golf balls can be dangerous projectiles when asked what he would do if protesters disrupted the Open and his words proved prophetic on Thursday.

While there were no protests, one unfortunate spectator was pole-axed by Rahm's off-target tee shot at the 12th, the ball striking him on the head before rebounding into a bunker. Masters champion Rahm was left with an impossible lie and had to play his ball backwards out of the trap, but not until he had been to check on the stricken fan.

Rahm, who is accompanied by chants of Rambo during his rounds at the Open, spent several minutes talking to the dazed, but fully conscious, individual and offered him a signed glove before continuing his round. Medics assisted the spectator while Rahm went on to make a bogey as he struggled in his opening round.

Just Stop Oil protesters have threatened to target the tournament at the Royal Liverpool course, as they have done at several other high-profile sporting events including Wimbledon where they sprinkled jigsaw pieces and ticker-tape on a court. Players have been advised not to take the law into their own hands if protesters run onto the course, although Rahm said before the tournament that he had not read the memo.

"I do have a reputation, so I hope they don't catch me on a bad hole," Rahm joked this week. "They might have more room to run around and do what they need to do, but what I can assure you is you don't want to get hit by a golf ball.

"Whether it’s on purpose or even by accident, you don't want to be caught in the middle of that."

