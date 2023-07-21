Left Menu

Rugby-Namibia head to South America for World Cup preparations

Namibia qualified for their seventh successive World Cup after beating Kenya 36-0 in the Rugby Africa Cup final last year but have lost all 22 World Cup matches since their 1999 debut. Namibia are in Pool A, starting against Italy in St Etienne on Sept. 9 before playing New Zealand, France and Uruguay.

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:28 IST
Rugby-Namibia head to South America for World Cup preparations
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Namibia coach Allister Coetzee has named a 35-man squad for a four-team series in South America later this month as he looks to settle on his selection for the Rugby World Cup. The southern African nation take on an Argentina XV on July 29 and Uruguay on Aug. 5 in Montevideo before travelling to Temuco to meet hosts Chile on Aug. 12 as they prepare for the World Cup in France, which starts in September.

The squad includes 13 players who competed for Namibia at the last World Cup in Japan four years ago. Namibia qualified for their seventh successive World Cup after beating Kenya 36-0 in the Rugby Africa Cup final last year but have lost all 22 World Cup matches since their 1999 debut.

Namibia are in Pool A, starting against Italy in St Etienne on Sept. 9 before playing New Zealand, France and Uruguay. Their final warm-up match before the World Cup will be against South Africa's Bulls in Windhoek on Aug. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023