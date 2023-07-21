Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille to avoid transfer ban over Watford dispute - CAS

Olympique de Marseille will no longer have to serve a one-year transfer ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday partially upheld a FIFA ruling on a dispute between the French club and Watford over the signing of Pape Gueye.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:12 IST
Soccer-Marseille to avoid transfer ban over Watford dispute - CAS

Olympique de Marseille will no longer have to serve a one-year transfer ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday partially upheld a FIFA ruling on a dispute between the French club and Watford over the signing of Pape Gueye. The dispute began in 2020 when Senegal international Gueye signed a pre-contract at Watford before the end of his deal at Ligue 2 club Le Havre.

According to French media reports, Gueye then changed his agent, who recommended he pull out of the deal. Instead, the French-born midfielder signed a four-year contract at Marseille in July 2020. He has since made 100 appearances in all competitions for the club.

In January 2022, FIFA suspended Gueye from competing in official matches for four months, while Marseille were handed a one-year transfer ban for inducing the player to breach his contract. Later that month, CAS suspended FIFA's ruling, but on Thursday sport's highest court announced that it had upheld the soccer governing body's decision "with the exception of the transfer ban imposed on OM, which is set aside".

"... the panel reached the same conclusion as the FIFA DRC in determining that the player had indeed terminated his contract with Watford FC without just cause...," a CAS statement added. "However, the CAS Panel determined that OM had in fact rebutted the presumption of inducement and annulled the disciplinary sanction imposed on OM."

CAS added that Marseille will need to pay Watford 2.3 million pounds ($2.95 million) in compensation. Marseille finished third in Ligue 1 behind champions Paris St Germain and RC Lens. ($1 = 0.7789 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023