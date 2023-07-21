Left Menu

England extends lead over Australia to 189 runs in 4th Ashes Test

An off-balance Stokes got a thin inside edge to end another key innings after scoring 155 and 80 at Lords and Headingley, respectively.Australia delayed taking the new ball for 10 overs, balancing the threat of England accelerating the run rate against the reward of more wickets.Mitchell Starc 2-118, who had briefly left the field after landing awkwardly Thursday on his left shoulder, did take the new ball in the 91st over.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:17 IST
England extends lead over Australia to 189 runs in 4th Ashes Test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England extended its lead over Australia to 189 runs with two wickets left at lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test with a declaration likely to be imminent.

England finished the morning session at Old Trafford on 506-8 in a Test it must win to retain any chance of reclaiming the Ashes.

Australia captain Pat Cummins (1-105) got the first wicket Friday by bowling counterpart Ben Stokes (51) to leave England on 437-5 and a lead of 120. An off-balance Stokes got a thin inside edge to end another key innings after scoring 155 and 80 at Lord's and Headingley, respectively.

Australia delayed taking the new ball for 10 overs, balancing the threat of England accelerating the run rate against the reward of more wickets.

Mitchell Starc (2-118), who had briefly left the field after landing awkwardly Thursday on his left shoulder, did take the new ball in the 91st over. The run rate immediately dropped with just the single off Starc. Josh Hazlewood went for only two runs in the following over, which included the wicket of rising star Harry Brook, caught by Starc near the boundary for 61. England's lead was 157.

Starc then went for 12 runs in the 93rd over before Hazlewood had Chris Woakes caught behind for a golden duck in the 94th. Mark Wood (6) was another victim of Hazlewood, who has 4-105.

England resumed its first innings on 384-4 — a lead of 67 after Australia was all out for 317 — and knew it needed quick runs because Saturday's play may be lost to rain. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023