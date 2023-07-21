England extends lead over Australia to 189 runs in 4th Ashes Test

England extended its lead over Australia to 189 runs with two wickets left at lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test with a declaration likely to be imminent.

England finished the morning session at Old Trafford on 506-8 in a Test it must win to retain any chance of reclaiming the Ashes.

Australia captain Pat Cummins (1-105) got the first wicket Friday by bowling counterpart Ben Stokes (51) to leave England on 437-5 and a lead of 120. An off-balance Stokes got a thin inside edge to end another key innings after scoring 155 and 80 at Lord's and Headingley, respectively.

Australia delayed taking the new ball for 10 overs, balancing the threat of England accelerating the run rate against the reward of more wickets.

Mitchell Starc (2-118), who had briefly left the field after landing awkwardly Thursday on his left shoulder, did take the new ball in the 91st over. The run rate immediately dropped with just the single off Starc. Josh Hazlewood went for only two runs in the following over, which included the wicket of rising star Harry Brook, caught by Starc near the boundary for 61. England's lead was 157.

Starc then went for 12 runs in the 93rd over before Hazlewood had Chris Woakes caught behind for a golden duck in the 94th. Mark Wood (6) was another victim of Hazlewood, who has 4-105.

England resumed its first innings on 384-4 — a lead of 67 after Australia was all out for 317 — and knew it needed quick runs because Saturday's play may be lost to rain. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)