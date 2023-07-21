Left Menu

England 506/8 at Lunch on third day of fouth Ashes Test, lead Australia by 189 runs

Josh Hazlewood sealed off the first session on a high note for Australia as he picked up three wickets to bring Australia back into the game on Day 3 of the Ashes 4th Test on Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:21 IST
England 506/8 at Lunch on third day of fouth Ashes Test, lead Australia by 189 runs
Josh Hazlewood. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Josh Hazlewood sealed off the first session on a high note for Australia as he picked up three wickets to bring Australia back into the game on Day 3 of the Ashes 4th Test on Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. At the end of the first session, England managed to put up a score of 506/8 in 98 overs with Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 41(39)*.  England now have a first innings lead of 189 runs.

England skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook resumed Day 3 with their usual swagger. They picked up boundaries on a regular basis and extended their lead at a brisk pace. Stokes completed his half-century with a single but moments later ended up losing his wicket to Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

The Australian dispatched the English skipper with an angled delivery, to breach his defence and clip the bails off the stumps. Stokes walked back to the dugout for a score of 51. Josh Hazlewood was introduced back into the attack as Bairstow and Brook continued to build on England's lead. The Australian bowler made his mark in the 92nd over by claiming Brook's wicket with the second new ball playing a crucial role in the process. Brook departed for a score of 61(100).

Hazlewood struck again by sending last Test hero Chris Woakes for a golden duck. England crossed the 500-run mark in the 96th over. Hazlewood made sure that Australia ended the session on a high note by picking up the wicket of Mark Wood on the final ball of the first session.

England ended the session with a score of 506/8 and are ahead by 189 runs. Brief Score: Australia 317 ((Marnus Labuschagne 51, Mitchell Marsh 51, Chris Woakes 5-62) vs England 506/8 (Harry Brook 61, Ben Stokes 51; Josh Hazlewood 4-105). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023