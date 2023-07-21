Left Menu

Kerala woman to compete in multiple events in World Dwarf Games

Thirty nine-year-old Sinimol K Sebastian who hails from the hilly district of Idukki in Kerala is all set to represent India and compete in the prestigious World Dwarf Games 2023 commencing in Germany next week.Sinimol will be competing in multiple swimming events including breaststroke and freestyle, as well as shot put, javelin throw, discus throw and boccia.The Games will be held at the Deutsche Sporthochschule German Sports University in Cologne, Germany, from July 28 to August 5, 2023.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:49 IST
Thirty nine-year-old Sinimol K Sebastian who hails from the hilly district of Idukki in Kerala is all set to represent India and compete in the prestigious World Dwarf Games 2023 commencing in Germany next week.

Sinimol will be competing in multiple swimming events including breaststroke and freestyle, as well as shot put, javelin throw, discus throw and boccia.

The Games will be held at the Deutsche Sporthochschule (German Sports University) in Cologne, Germany, from July 28 to August 5, 2023. Around 18 athletes from various states across India will be participating in the world event.

The World Dwarf Games are the largest international sporting event held exclusively for athletes with dwarfism. Sinimol, who won a silver medal in the National Para Swimming Championship 2022, has said that participating in the event itself is an honour and that she is happy to represent the country.

''I am determined to give it my best and make India proud,'' she said.

Muthoot Finance, a Kerala-based gold loan major, has extended support to Sinimol to embark on her journey and is bearing her tour expenses.

George M George, the Deputy Managing Director of Muthoot Finance, said in a release that in recent times, sports has emerged as a vital element in a nation's socioeconomic progress, and he hoped that Sinimol will be able to ''bring glory to our country's name''. Sinimol is set to fly to Germany on July 26.

