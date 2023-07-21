Cricket-Bumrah 'bowling with full intensity', to play practice matches - BCCI

Left Menu

The duo will now play some practice games...," the BCCI said of Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. "The BCCI medical team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games." Pant, who underwent ligament surgery earlier this year after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash, "has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets". "He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the BCCI said.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is in the final stage of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday, while Rishabh Pant is training after recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash. Bumrah has been sidelined since September and the 29-year-old right-arm seamer missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia as well as the Indian Premier League.

He had back surgery earlier this year and missed India's defeat to Australia in last month's World Test Championship (WTC) final, but India will be hoping to have him fit for the ODI World Cup on home soil in October-November. "The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games...," the BCCI said of Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

"The BCCI medical team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games." Pant, who underwent ligament surgery earlier this year after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash, "has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets".

"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the BCCI said. The governing body added that injured batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have "resumed batting in the nets".

The injured players have all been left out of India's ongoing tour of the West Indies. India have won the first test of a two-match series. The sides will also play an ODI series starting on July 27 followed by five T20s.

