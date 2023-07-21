Left Menu

Cricket-Big-hitting Bairstow gives England commanding Ashes test lead

A blistering 99 not out from Jonny Bairstow helped England post a colossal 592 all out on day three of the fourth Ashes test, before Australia edged to 39-1 at tea in their second innings, trailing by 236. An extraordinary 189 from Zak Crawley ensured England made light work of passing Australia's first-innings total of 317 on Thursday, before Ben Stokes and Harry Brook stretched the hosts' lead before lunch on day three.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:46 IST
A blistering 99 not out from Jonny Bairstow helped England post a colossal 592 all out on day three of the fourth Ashes test, before Australia edged to 39-1 at tea in their second innings, trailing by 236.

An extraordinary 189 from Zak Crawley ensured England made light work of passing Australia's first-innings total of 317 on Thursday, before Ben Stokes and Harry Brook stretched the hosts' lead before lunch on day three. With wickets falling around him, Bairstow then went into big-hitting mode, much to the delight of the raucous Old Trafford crowd, plundering four sixes to all corners of the ground to compound the tourists' misery.

England number 11 batter James Anderson could not help Bairstow to what would have been one of the fastest test centuries of all time as he was trapped leg before wicket, but the damage had already been done, with England posting their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985. It completed an innings that was very fitting for England's new aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

In the history of test cricket, there have been 3,828 innings lasting 100 overs or more and this was the second fastest run-rate, with England accumulating 5.49 runs per over. Given a draw would be enough for Australia to retain the Ashes and with rain forecasted to be on the way, the tourists were much more cautious in their reply.

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner offered up few chances before the former edged one through to wicket keeper Bairstow off the bowling of Mark Wood to fall for 18 just before tea.

