Cycling-Mohoric wins Tour de France stage 19, Vingegaard retains yellow
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:51 IST
Slovenian Matej Mohoric won the 19th stage of the Tour de France, a 173-km ride from Moirans en Montagne on Friday.
Denmark's Kasper Asgreen was second with Australian Ben O'Connor finishing third. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
