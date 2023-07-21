Cycling-Mohoric wins Tour de France stage 19, Vingegaard retains yellow

Slovenian Matej Mohoric won the 19th stage of the Tour de France, a 173-km ride from Moirans en Montagne on Friday.

Denmark's Kasper Asgreen was second with Australian Ben O'Connor finishing third. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

