India reach 373/6 at lunch on day 2 of second Test

Star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred on his 500th match as India reached 373 for 6 in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the second Test against West Indies here on Friday.Kohli, who began the day on 87, hit his 29th Test century before getting run out for 121 off 206 balls.West Indies had another success in the morning session with Kemar Roach dismissing Ravindra Jadeja for 61 off 152 balls.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:38 IST
Star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred on his 500th match as India reached 373 for 6 in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the second Test against West Indies here on Friday.

Kohli, who began the day on 87, hit his 29th Test century before getting run out for 121 off 206 balls.

West Indies had another success in the morning session with Kemar Roach dismissing Ravindra Jadeja for 61 off 152 balls. Jadeja had begun the day on 36. Ishan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin were batting on 18 and 6 respectively at the break as India added 85 runs in 24 overs in the morning session after resuming the day at 288 for 4.

On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 373 for six in 108 overs (Virat Kohli 121, Ravindra Jadeja 61; Kemar Roach 2/86).

