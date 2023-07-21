Left Menu

Kohli hits 29th Test ton as India cruise to 373/6 at lunch on Day 2

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:46 IST
Kohli hits 29th Test ton as India cruise to 373/6 at lunch on Day 2

The peerless Virat Kohli capped off his 500th international appearance with a 76th hundred as India were comfortably placed at 373 for 6 going into lunch on the second day of the second Test against West Indies here on Friday.

Kohli, who missed out on a hundred in the previous Test, made a polished 121 in 206 balls, his 29th in the longest format while adding 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls).

Both were dismissed in quick succession as Kohli fell short of his crease and West Indies' best bowler Kemar Roach (2/86 in 19 overs) accounted for Jadeja.

At the break, Ravichandran Ashwin (6 batting) had batter-keeper Ishan Kishan (18 batting) for company as India, after a poor post lunch session on the first day, are well on their way to a healthy first innings total.

However, the first session on second day belonged to Kohli, who was hardly troubled by any of the West Indies pacers, having taken 77 runs in singles, doubles and triples apart from the 11 boundaries in all.

Starting the day at 87, Kohli reached his century in the first half an hour while dispatching a Roach delivery wide of point. The wide grin while raising his bat and then taking a bow said it all. The satisfaction of scoring his first overseas Test hundred in half a decade was palpable, having last scored a ton on foreign soil in Perth in 2018.

The Queens Park Oval track is certainly way better for strokeplay compared to first Test venue of Windsor Park in Dominica. One could hit through the line even though there were deliveries that were gripping off the surface and some that stopped and came onto the bat.

Kohli's greatness lay in his game awareness as the cornerstone of his innings was 45 singles and 13 doubles in energy sapping conditions.

He would be pleased because as many as nine of his 11 boundaries were hit on the off-side with the signature cover drive coming out of his closet time and again.

To his relief, the absence of off-break Rahkeem Cornwall did make things a bit easier as Jomel Warrican, despite his restrictive lines, did not get a lot of purchase off the surface.

Most of the deliveries come in with the angle and it was easier to just tickle it off his hips for singles and doubles.

Kohli got an able ally in Jadeja, who got his 19th half-century and reaffirmed his status as a batting all-rounder in overseas conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023