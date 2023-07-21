Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Horner hits back at Mercedes duo for cost cap comments

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hit back at Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on Friday for suggesting his dominant team got off lightly last year for a breach of Formula One's cost cap. Red Bull were fined $7 million last season for a 'minor overspend' in 2021, with a further punishment of 10% less wind tunnel time over the year on top of an already reduced amount linked to success on track.

MLB roundup: O's pass Rays for division lead with 10-inning win

Colton Cowser's 10th-inning sacrifice fly scored Aaron Hicks to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at St. Petersburg, Fla. Adley Rutschman and Ryan O'Hearn also had RBIs for the Orioles, who moved one game in front of Tampa Bay atop the American League East standings. Felix Bautista (5-1) pitched scoreless ball in the ninth and 10th innings for Baltimore, which won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Soccer-Rubensson ready to replace Seger as Sweden's midfield anchor in World Cup opener

Sweden's Elin Rubensson says she is ready to step in and replace injury-plagued midfield talisman Caroline Seger as her side kick off their Women's World Cup campaign against South Africa in New Zealand on Sunday. Included in Peter Gerhardsson's 23-player squad despite a lengthy struggle to overcome a stubborn calf problem, defensive midfield stalwart Seger is unlikely to be fit to start, opening the door for the 30-year-old Rubensson to step in and take over.

Soccer-Dominant Spain crush Costa Rica 3-0 in World Cup group opener

Spain began their Women's World Cup campaign in scintillating fashion by beating Costa Rica 3-0 in their Group C opener on Friday thanks to an own goal and first-half strikes from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez at Wellington Regional Stadium. The teams had played out a draw when they faced each other on their World Cup debuts in 2015 but Spain are now sixth in the women's rankings and it showed in their technical and physical superiority as they scored three times in a six-minute blitz.

Golf-Thomas woes continue, but still hopeful of Ryder Cup pick

Former world number one Justin Thomas missed the Open cut by a country mile on Friday but hopes a much-improved second round can act as a springboard to making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Thomas's round of 82 on Thursday, including a nine at the last hole, meant he was playing for pride in his second round and managed that with a level-par 71 in tough conditions.

Golf-Harman tames blustery Hoylake to move clear

American Brian Harman rode a hot putter to fire a flawless second-round 65 in tough conditions on Friday and surge into a five-shot lead at the British Open. The 36-year-old left-hander, world number 26, was among the early starters at a cold and windy Hoylake after his opening 67 and he plundered four successive birdies from the second hole.

Motor racing-Leclerc leads Hungarian practice, Perez crashes

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led second free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday while Red Bull's Sergio Perez started badly with a crash that halted the opening rain-hit session. Leclerc lapped the Hungaroring with a best time of one minute 17.686 seconds on a dry track after first practice was rendered almost meaningless by a heavy downpour.

Soccer-Pressure on US squad, coach as World Cup title defence begins

The United States kick off their World Cup campaign against Vietnam on Saturday in a tournament that will prove the ultimate test of head coach Vlatko Andonovski's tenure. The Americans enjoyed tremendous success under previous manager Jill Ellis, who led the team to their third and fourth titles in 2015 and 2019.

Cycling-Mohoric honours Mader's memory with another Bahrain Victorious win

Slovenian Matej Mohoric claimed his third victory on the Tour de France when he won the 19th stage on Friday as his Bahrain Victorious team celebrated for the third time in this year's race, having started it under a cloud after Gino Mader's death. Mohoric, who has won on all three grand tours, pipped Thursday's stage winner Kasper Asgreen of Denmark to the line, breaking into tears after a photo finish gave him the victory a couple of minutes later.

Soccer-Switzerland sour Philippines' World Cup debut with 2-0 win

Switzerland made a winning start to their Women's World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over debutants Philippines at Dunedin Stadium on Friday, thanks to Ramona Bachmann's first-half penalty and a close-range effort from Seraina Piubel.

Inka Grings' side were awarded a penalty by VAR after midfielder Coumba Sow was caught by a stray boot from Jessika Cowart in the box late in the first half, with forward Bachmann coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

