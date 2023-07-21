Left Menu

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane gives his take on manager Ten Hag's captaincy change 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane feels that head coach Erik Ten Hag who stripped off captaincy from Harry Maguire is "not scared" to take necessary calls.  

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:34 IST
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane gives his take on manager Ten Hag's captaincy change 
Raphael Varane (Photo: Twitter/Raphael Varane). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane feels that head coach Erik Ten Hag who stripped off captaincy from Harry Maguire is "not scared" to take necessary calls. Manchester United announced on Thursday that midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be the new club captain. This comes after the club had taken away the captaincy from England centre-back Harry Maguire last Sunday.

Varane was pleased to see Ten Hag taking decisive decisions, as the Dutch manager continues to show his authority. Varane told ESPN, "He wants a team with character and he's the leader so he has to show it himself. He's not scared to take these decisions and take that responsibility. That is what we expect from the manager. He did it so I think, with things like this, you show by example. He knows exactly what he wants. He's shown that determination and from the first day we've known exactly what we've had to do and where he wants to go. It's all clear for the players and for the team and we have a good connection with the manager."

The midfielder from Portugal has worn the captain's armband on numerous occasions. Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag confirmed that Bruno will be taking up the captaincy role on a permanent basis. The midfielder has scored 64 goals and delivered 54 assists for the club in 185 games since joining in 2020."As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond," concluded the statement.

The 30-year-old Maguire took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support during his captaincy and ensure that he will continue to give his all for the club. Manchester United will face Arsenal on Sunday as they continue their pre-season tour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023