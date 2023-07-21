India A prevail over Bangladesh A, to take on Pakistan team in final   

Nishant Sindhu's five-for against Bangladesh A set a blockbuster final with India A taking on Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium. Yash Dhull stole the limelight in the first innings with his blistering knock of 66, while Nishant Sindhu claimed a five-wicket haul to ensure India A got a comfortable 51-run victory in the match on Friday.

Chasing a target of 212, Bangladesh A started the game on a steady note with the opening pair of Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan keeping the scoreboard ticking by taking calculative risks. They ended the powerplay without losing any wickets but Manav Suthar got the initial breakthrough and dismissed Naim for 38.

Hasan followed Naim's footsteps back to the pavilion soon after for a score of 51. Nishant Sindhu opened his account with Naim's wicket bringing India back into contention. In the next over Suthar removed Zakir Hasan on 5 bringing Bangladesh's score to 70-1 to 100-3. Skipper Saif Hassan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy tried to bring their team back into the contest. They managed to do it for a while but Abhishek Sharma and Sandhu joined hands to dismiss both batters for 22 and 20 respectively.

Experienced batter Soumya Sarkar stepped in and failed to make his mark. Akbar Ali, Mahedi Hasan and Rakibul Hasan fell to Nishant Sindhu and he completed five-wicket haul. Suthar claimed the final wicket of the game to restrict Bangladesh A to 160.

Earlier in the innings, Yash Dhull's 66 took India across the 200 run-mark. Sai Sudharsan (21) and Abhishek Sharma (34) contributed with the bat. Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rakibul Hasan claimed two wickets each to restrict India A to 212. India A will face Pakistan A in the final on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Brief Score: India A 212 (Yash Dhull 66, Abhishek Sharma 34; Rakibul Hasan 2-36) vs Bangladesh A 160 (Tanzid Hasan 51, Mohammad Naim 38; Nishant Sindhu 5-20. (ANI)

