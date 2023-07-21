Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio sign striker Castellanos from New York City

The 24-year-old hit the headlines when he scored four goals against Real Madrid in a 4-2 victory in April - the first player in 75 years to achieve such a feat against them in LaLiga. Lazio finished second to claim a Champions League spot.

Lazio have signed Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos from Major League Soccer team New York City FC , the Serie A club announced on Friday. Lazio did not give any details but Italian media said he had joined on a five-year contract for a transfer fee of about 15 million euros ($16.67 million) plus five million in add-ons.

Castellanos spent last season on loan at Spanish LaLiga side Girona, where he netted 14 goals in 37 matches. The 24-year-old hit the headlines when he scored four goals against Real Madrid in a 4-2 victory in April - the first player in 75 years to achieve such a feat against them in LaLiga.

Lazio finished second to claim a Champions League spot.

