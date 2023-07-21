Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille sign Aubameyang from Chelsea

The French-born striker returns to France 10 years after his stint at St Etienne, where he spent three seasons from 2010-2013. Aubameyang also played for Ligue 1 clubs Lille and AS Monaco early in his career before having successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:14 IST
Soccer-Marseille sign Aubameyang from Chelsea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Olympique de Marseille have signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. British media reported that Chelsea had terminated Aubameyang's contract, which had one year to run, following a disappointing spell with the west London side.

The 34-year-old striker made just five Premier League starts, netting once against Crystal Palace in October. He also scored twice in the Champions League group stage but was then left out of Chelsea's squad for the knockout stages.

"We would like to thank Pierre and wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his career," Chelsea said in a short statement. The French-born striker returns to France 10 years after his stint at St Etienne, where he spent three seasons from 2010-2013.

Aubameyang also played for Ligue 1 clubs Lille and AS Monaco early in his career before having successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal. He is Gabon's record scorer with 30 goals in 73 matches and was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2015.

He retired from international soccer in 2022, but announced his return to the Gabon team this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023