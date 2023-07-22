Athletics-Kipyegon shatters mile world record at Monaco Diamond League

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the women's mile world record by almost five seconds at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday. The 29-year-old completed the race in four minutes, 7.64 seconds to smash Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan's 2019 mark of 4:12.33.

Hassan's record was also set in Monaco. "I have done good training so far and I just came for it," Kipyegon said. "The time - yes, it was really good because the race was well planned. It just went smoothly and to accomplish the world record - that is amazing."

Kipyegon has now broken three world records in just two months, including the 1500m and 5000m.

