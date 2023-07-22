Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in Monaco Diamond League

Left Menu

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 22-07-2023 01:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 01:55 IST
National record holder triple jumper Praveen Chithravel finished sixth in his debut Diamond League Meeting in Monaco with a below-par show here.

Chitravel, whose national mark stands at 17.37m, could only produce a best jump of 16.59m which came in the fifth round on Friday.

This was his worst show of the season. He had recorded 17m-plus jumps in all the three competitions earlier this season -- 17.07m, 17.17m and 17.37m.

Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won the event with a final round jump of 17.70m while World U-20 champion and season leader Jaydon Hibbert (17.66m) of Jamaica and Yasser Mohammed Triki (17.32m) of Algeria were second and third respectively.

