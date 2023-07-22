Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe excluded from PSG's Asian tour squad

Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free after the club spent 180 million euros ($200 million) to sign him.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 04:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 04:20 IST
Soccer-Mbappe excluded from PSG's Asian tour squad

Kylian Mbappe has not been included in Paris St Germain's squad for their Asian pre-season tour amid reports that he has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side. Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free after the club spent 180 million euros ($200 million) to sign him. According to media reports the Parisian club will put up the 24-year-old for sale as of now as they believe he has already agreed on terms to join Real Madrid for free next summer.

PSG representatives did not immediately reply when contacted by Reuters for comment on Friday. PSG have won nine of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles, but the team and Mbappe have been frustrated with their performances in the Champions League -- a trophy the Parisian club have never won despite all their investment in the squad.

PSG went out in the last 16 round this year when they were beaten by Bayern Munich, failing to score in both legs. Mbappe was injured for the first leg and said they were "helpless" in the second. Brazilian forward Neymar, another big name tipped to leave the club, has been included in coach Luis Enrique's squad set to play against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on Tuesday in Japan.

PSG will also face Japan league's Cerezo Osaka and Serie A side Inter Milan before travelling to South Korea to take on Jeonbuk Motors. ($1 = 0.8990 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023