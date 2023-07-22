Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Horner hits back at Mercedes duo for cost cap comments

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hit back at Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on Friday for suggesting his dominant team got off lightly last year for a breach of Formula One's cost cap. Red Bull were fined $7 million last season for a 'minor overspend' in 2021, with a further punishment of 10% less wind tunnel time over the year on top of an already reduced amount linked to success on track.

Soccer-Rubensson ready to replace Seger as Sweden's midfield anchor in World Cup opener

Sweden's Elin Rubensson says she is ready to step in and replace injury-plagued midfield talisman Caroline Seger as her side kick off their Women's World Cup campaign against South Africa in New Zealand on Sunday. Included in Peter Gerhardsson's 23-player squad despite a lengthy struggle to overcome a stubborn calf problem, defensive midfield stalwart Seger is unlikely to be fit to start, opening the door for the 30-year-old Rubensson to step in and take over.

Golf-Mickelson, Morikawa miss Open cut, Smith just makes it

Americans Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa were among former champions to miss the cut in the British Open at Hoylake on Friday. Defending champion Cameron Smith was in danger of joining them but the Australian played a superb six iron to he final green and holed an eagle that sent him through to the weekend action.

Tennis-Alcaraz wins on Hopman Cup debut but Spain fall to Belgium

World number one Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to action following his Wimbledon triumph with a battling 4-6 6-4 (10-8) win over David Goffin in their Hopman Cup clash on Friday but could not prevent Spain from losing 2-1 to Belgium. In the day's other tie, Switzerland scored a 2-1 victory over France after the duo of Celine Naef and Leandro Riedi beat Alize Cornet and Richard Gasquet 6-4 7-5 in the mixed doubles rubber to book their place in Sunday's final.

Golf-Thomas woes continue, but still hopeful of Ryder Cup pick

Former world number one Justin Thomas missed the Open cut by a country mile on Friday but hopes a much-improved second round can act as a springboard to making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Thomas's round of 82 on Thursday, including a nine at the last hole, meant he was playing for pride in his second round and managed that with a level-par 71 in tough conditions.

Athletics-Kipyegon smashes mile world record, Warholm sparkles at Monaco Diamond League

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the women's mile world record, while compatriot Ferdinand Omanyala won the men's 100 metres in a photo finish at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday. Kipyegon controlled the field and knocked almost five seconds off the world mark as she finished nearly seven seconds ahead of second-placed Ciara Mageean from Ireland.

Golf-Harman tames blustery Hoylake to move clear

American Brian Harman rode a hot putter to fire a flawless second-round 65 in tough conditions on Friday and surge into a five-shot lead at the British Open. The 36-year-old left-hander, world number 26, was among the early starters at a cold and windy Hoylake after his opening 67 and he plundered four successive birdies from the second hole.

Soccer-Mbappe excluded from PSG's Asian tour squad

Kylian Mbappe has not been included in Paris St Germain's squad for their Asian pre-season tour amid reports that he has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 side. Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the French forward said last month he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, when he could leave Paris for free.

Soccer-Pressure on US squad, coach as World Cup title defence begins

The United States kick off their World Cup campaign against Vietnam on Saturday in a tournament that will prove the ultimate test of head coach Vlatko Andonovski's tenure. The Americans enjoyed tremendous success under previous manager Jill Ellis, who led the team to their third and fourth titles in 2015 and 2019.

Cycling-Mohoric honours Mader's memory with another Bahrain Victorious win

Slovenian Matej Mohoric claimed his third victory on the Tour de France when he won the 19th stage on Friday as his Bahrain Victorious team celebrated for the third time in this year's race, having started it under a cloud after Gino Mader's death. Mohoric, who has won on all three grand tours, pipped Thursday's stage winner Kasper Asgreen of Denmark to the line, breaking into tears after a photo finish gave him the victory a couple of minutes later.

