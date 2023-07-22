Left Menu

Savannah DeMelo makes 1st international start for US at Women's World Cup

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the 23-player team last month.Julie Ertz, who traditionally plays at midfielder, was listed at center back for the match against Vietnam, which was making its World Cup debut.Trinity Rodman also started at forward for the United States for the opener at Eden Park in Auckland.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 22-07-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:31 IST
Savannah DeMelo made her first international start for the United States when she got the nod Saturday for the American's opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam.

DeMelo, who plays for Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League, has played in just one other match for the United States. She was a substitute in the send-off match against Wales in San Jose earlier this month.

She was the first U.S. player since Shannon Boxx in 2003 and third overall to be named to the World Cup roster without any previous appearances for the national team. U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the 23-player team last month.

Julie Ertz, who traditionally plays at midfielder, was listed at center back for the match against Vietnam, which was making its World Cup debut.

Trinity Rodman also started at forward for the United States for the opener at Eden Park in Auckland. Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, was among 14 U.S. players making their World Cup debuts.

The U.S. team arrived to the match wearing their official team suits, which were designed by Nike collaborator Martine Rose. The British designer's collection is focused on tailored genderless designs.

 

