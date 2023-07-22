Left Menu

Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup

Updated: 22-07-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:36 IST
Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup
Carlos Alcaraz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup.

The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz was playing later Friday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Belgian pair Goffin and Elise Mertens.

Alcaraz is back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles, then teams in doubles against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The final is schedule for Sunday.

 

